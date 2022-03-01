What Caused Tom Brady's Relationship With Donald Trump To Reportedly Sour Is So On-Brand
NFL legend Tom Brady and businessman turned former prez, Donald Trump, first connected way back in 2001 when Trump tapped Brady to judge a Miss USA competition. "He's always been so supportive of me for the last 15 years since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things I did that I thought was really cool that came along with winning the Super Bowl. He's always invited me to play golf and I've always enjoyed his company.," Brady famously told WEEI on ESPN in December 2015 about the pair's friendship.
But that's not all. Apparently, the two hit it off so well that Trump even fancied the idea of making Brady his son-in-law. "He's a winner, and by that I mean every time he needs to make the pass he makes it. You have other guys in the NFL and in life who have all the equipment but don't make the pass. I think Tom's a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination," he gushed to Playboy in 2004. "My daughter has a boyfriend and she's happy with him, but Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud," he added.
Alas, now it appears the bromance has officially gone cold...
Tom Brady and Donald Trump do not share the same palate
Rumor has it that Tom Brady and Donald Trump no longer break bread together.
In a book aptly titled, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" author Jonathan Martin alleged what really led to the demise of Brady and Trump's friendship. Hint, hint: it has a little somethin' somethin' to do with Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and the way the NFL player opted to fuel his body. "The football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet," Martin wrote.
As you may recall, Brady adheres to a strict diet as outlined in his 2017 book, "The TB12 Method." According to Brady, he adheres to a regimen that is comprised of both Eastern and Western philosophies. "Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way," he penned in the pages of the book (via Men's Health). "Many people have conditioned their bodies to a nutritional regiment made up of lots of white or pale-looking foods—french fries, potato chips, white bread, chicken nuggets—that don't exist in nature." Case in point: none other than Trump himself. Per The Times, the then-presidential candidate kept his private jet stocked with McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke. Ba Da Ba Ba Ba, I'm lovin' it?