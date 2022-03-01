What Caused Tom Brady's Relationship With Donald Trump To Reportedly Sour Is So On-Brand

NFL legend Tom Brady and businessman turned former prez, Donald Trump, first connected way back in 2001 when Trump tapped Brady to judge a Miss USA competition. "He's always been so supportive of me for the last 15 years since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things I did that I thought was really cool that came along with winning the Super Bowl. He's always invited me to play golf and I've always enjoyed his company.," Brady famously told WEEI on ESPN in December 2015 about the pair's friendship.

But that's not all. Apparently, the two hit it off so well that Trump even fancied the idea of making Brady his son-in-law. "He's a winner, and by that I mean every time he needs to make the pass he makes it. You have other guys in the NFL and in life who have all the equipment but don't make the pass. I think Tom's a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination," he gushed to Playboy in 2004. "My daughter has a boyfriend and she's happy with him, but Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud," he added.

Alas, now it appears the bromance has officially gone cold...