Fans Can't Get Enough Of Reba McEntire's Delicious Backstage Photo
Superstar Reba McEntire is known for dominating the country music scene throughout her nearly half a century in the industry, creating numerous hit singles like "Consider Me Gone" and "Turn on the Radio," and selling more than nine million concert tickets throughout her long career. After McEntire started her career in the mid-'70s, she worked her way up to become one of the most successful female recording artists in history to date, per Biography, in addition to her reign on the fan-favorite TV sitcom "Reba" that first aired in 2001 on the WB Network and ran for six seasons. From becoming a three-time Grammy Award winner and ringing in 15 American Music Awards, fans all around the world have deemed McEntire's personality and voice as refreshing and a light of hope.
And even decades after first entering the entertainment business, McEntire has never lost sight of connecting with her millions of supporters, including those on social media. The "What Do You Say" singer is often giving updates about her life to her combined 4.4 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, but unlike many on the internet trying to keep up with filters and aesthetics, McEntire likes to just kick it back, grab a snack, and relax.
Reba McEntire likes to keep it real
Fans have always loved the way "Country Queen" Reba McEntire keeps it real with them. A recent example being when she posted a photo on Twitter on February 26 that showed her eating chicken tenders backstage after a performance with her red heels kicked up and glam still on, along with the caption, "Winner winner chicken tender!!!" One follower joked that the singer "didn't even take her mic off" before diving into her post-show snack. Others joined in on the singer's humor with "Those look really good....now I want chicken tenders!!" and "Get you a girl that can do both. Sing and eat chicken."
McEntire has previously shared her love for eating chicken in years prior. And while her most recent Twitter photo doesn't give away what sauce she uses with her tenders, there has been proof of the music icon's top dipping choice. In 2016, she took to Facebook to share a photo showing a plate of food drizzled in a yellow-orange sauce with the caption, "Yes, that is a half eaten chicken finger." The "Fancy" singer received numerous compliments, like "This is one of the reasons why we love u Queen Reba! You're too funny!" and "YASSS of all the things Reba could have she chooses... Chicken fingers and honey mustard... lol I love it... Reba you are the best!!"