Fans Can't Get Enough Of Reba McEntire's Delicious Backstage Photo

Fans have always loved the way "Country Queen" Reba McEntire keeps it real with them. A recent example being when she posted a photo on Twitter on February 26 that showed her eating chicken tenders backstage after a performance with her red heels kicked up and glam still on, along with the caption, "Winner winner chicken tender!!!" One follower joked that the singer "didn't even take her mic off" before diving into her post-show snack. Others joined in on the singer's humor with "Those look really good....now I want chicken tenders!!" and "Get you a girl that can do both. Sing and eat chicken."

McEntire has previously shared her love for eating chicken in years prior. And while her most recent Twitter photo doesn't give away what sauce she uses with her tenders, there has been proof of the music icon's top dipping choice. In 2016, she took to Facebook to share a photo showing a plate of food drizzled in a yellow-orange sauce with the caption, "Yes, that is a half eaten chicken finger." The "Fancy" singer received numerous compliments, like "This is one of the reasons why we love u Queen Reba! You're too funny!" and "YASSS of all the things Reba could have she chooses... Chicken fingers and honey mustard... lol I love it... Reba you are the best!!"