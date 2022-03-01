Fans Can't Get Enough Of Gwen Stefani's Adorable Birthday Message To Youngest Son
Gwen Stefani is a mom to three sons. Before tying the knot with country singer Blake Shelton, the former No Doubt frontwoman was married to fellow rock star Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2015.
As previously noted by People, the pair walked down the aisle in September 2002 in London and started a family of their own, welcoming their first son Kingston in May 2006. Two years later, Stefani gave birth to son Zuma and openly admitted she never expected to have any more kids. During a 2015 appearance on Ryan Seacrest's radio show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," the "Wind It Up" hitmaker explained that Kingston "prayed" for his mom to have another baby and would ask Stefani if she would ever get pregnant again. "I think we're good," she told him at the time. Four weeks later, the fashion designer unexpectedly found out she was expecting again, referring to her third and youngest child Apollo as a "miracle." In February 2014, he was born. Since remarrying to Shelton, Stefani's three children have formed a close bond with their stepdad. On their wedding day in July 2021, the family posed for a group shot that saw everyone living their best life.
Some may find it hard to believe that Stefani's youngest son has already turned eight years old. In honor of his big day, Stefani shared a wholesome social media post, and fans can't get enough of her cute boy.
Gwen Stefani says Apollo is 'a true gift from God'
On February 28, Gwen Stefani celebrated her son Apollo's eighth birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Within the post, the "Make Me Like You" hitmaker shared an old video clip of her youngest son singing his own version of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm." At the end, Apollo gets close to the camera after his mom asked him to blow her some kisses. "happy 8th birthday to our angel," Stefani wrote, adding the angel emoji. She continued: "boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo!!!"
In just 22 hours, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.2 million followers. "Cutie!!! Happy Birthday big boy!!" Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bachar wrote. "Happy birthday, Apollo dear! Don't grow up too fast!" one fan commented. "This is the cutest thing ever. happy birthday apollo," another user said. As seen on Twitter, Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, is old enough to drive. Before we know it, Apollo will be a teen, too!