Fans Can't Get Enough Of Gwen Stefani's Adorable Birthday Message To Youngest Son

Gwen Stefani is a mom to three sons. Before tying the knot with country singer Blake Shelton, the former No Doubt frontwoman was married to fellow rock star Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2015.

As previously noted by People, the pair walked down the aisle in September 2002 in London and started a family of their own, welcoming their first son Kingston in May 2006. Two years later, Stefani gave birth to son Zuma and openly admitted she never expected to have any more kids. During a 2015 appearance on Ryan Seacrest's radio show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," the "Wind It Up" hitmaker explained that Kingston "prayed" for his mom to have another baby and would ask Stefani if she would ever get pregnant again. "I think we're good," she told him at the time. Four weeks later, the fashion designer unexpectedly found out she was expecting again, referring to her third and youngest child Apollo as a "miracle." In February 2014, he was born. Since remarrying to Shelton, Stefani's three children have formed a close bond with their stepdad. On their wedding day in July 2021, the family posed for a group shot that saw everyone living their best life.

Some may find it hard to believe that Stefani's youngest son has already turned eight years old. In honor of his big day, Stefani shared a wholesome social media post, and fans can't get enough of her cute boy.