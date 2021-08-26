The Truth About Gwen Stefani's Honeymoon With Blake Shelton

After six years together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married on July 3 in Oklahoma at a chapel that the country singer built himself, per People. It's also the same place he proposed. The wedding was officiated by their close friend and "The Voice" host Carson Daly as their closest family and friends — including the No Doubt singer's sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — witnessed them finally say "I do."

After the wedding, Stefani dished about how happy she is on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast, saying she already felt "total honeymoon vibes." She explained, "It was literally the greatest moment ... one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be." Stefani also feels "lucky" to have found love again with Shelton. "One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen," she said, "but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace."

"Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," she added, which includes hers and Shelton's honeymoon that they haven't officially taken yet. Scroll ahead to find out what Stefani and Shelton have planned in the coming months and whether they'll ever go on a real honeymoon.