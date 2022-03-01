The Tinder Swindler's Legal Problems Are Taking A More Complicated Turn

If you've already seen Netflix's "The Tinder Swindler," then you know just how complicated Simon Leviev (whose real name is Shimon Hayut)'s life has been lately. If you haven't, allow us to fill you in. Leviev rose to prominence earlier this year when Netflix released the aforementioned documentary painting him as a con man.

Producers interviewed various women who claimed to have matched with Leviev on dating apps only to be scammed out of thousands of dollars within weeks of matching. After wooing his date, Leviev would tell her he was having serious money problems — thanks to some shady "enemies" — and ask her to wire him vast sums of cash. You can probably guess what happened next. The woman would send Leviev the money with the understanding that it would be paid back, but Leviev would simply disappear, never to be heard from again.

He didn't come away from "The Tinder Swindler" looking very good, but he nonetheless used the bad press to his advantage. Leviev quickly cashed in on Cameo and even hinted at hosting his very own dating show. As for his legal punishment — nothing. Leviev has yet to be charged with a crime, which is why the latest news about his legal issues has come as such a shock.