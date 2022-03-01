Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Has Ariana Grande Fans Talking
A complete timeline of Pete Davidson's love life has proven that the "Saturday Night Live" star isn't just one of the funniest men on television right now, but also a babe magnet in the celebrity circuit, too. It seems like everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and even "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor have fallen for Staten Island's prince, who was still living in his mother's basement up until April 2021, per Us Weekly. Heck, even his pal Ben Stiller has a theory about Davidson's love life as he believes that it's this one quality about him that makes some women weak in the knees. He said on "The Howard Stern Show," "He's so personable. He's got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—" before Stern cut him off to say, "Dating!"
While there's no doubt that his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian seems to be on cloud nine with Davidson — with one source even telling People that "everyone around her is just happy [Kim's] happy" — a lot of people couldn't help but notice that the reality television star's latest photo on social media has a connection to one of Davidson's exes that has Ariana Grande fans talking.
Kim Kardashian's Ariana Grande reference is turning heads
While there's no doubt that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's whirlwind of a romance and short-lived engagement is now in the history books, it seems like Kim Kardashian couldn't help but make a little reference to a Grande song on her Instagram account. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared a photo of herself wearing an all-black ensemble which included a black leather bra, jacket, and pants along with black shades and captioned it with, "just like magic." Of course, it didn't take very long for Kim's followers — and Arianators — to draw the connection to Grande's song with the same phrase and respond with comments such as, "just like magic yeah I'm attractive oh yuh I get everything I want cause I attract it," along with, "middle finger to my thumb and then i snap it."
Either this is one of the biggest troll jobs that Kim has ever laid upon her social media followers, or she could have simply felt like magic that evening, right? Either way, something tells us that Davidson's ex has seemed to move on with her own magic these days, as she recently proved that her marriage to Dalton Gomez is as strong as ever.