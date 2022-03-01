Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Has Ariana Grande Fans Talking

A complete timeline of Pete Davidson's love life has proven that the "Saturday Night Live" star isn't just one of the funniest men on television right now, but also a babe magnet in the celebrity circuit, too. It seems like everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and even "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor have fallen for Staten Island's prince, who was still living in his mother's basement up until April 2021, per Us Weekly. Heck, even his pal Ben Stiller has a theory about Davidson's love life as he believes that it's this one quality about him that makes some women weak in the knees. He said on "The Howard Stern Show," "He's so personable. He's got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—" before Stern cut him off to say, "Dating!"

While there's no doubt that his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian seems to be on cloud nine with Davidson — with one source even telling People that "everyone around her is just happy [Kim's] happy" — a lot of people couldn't help but notice that the reality television star's latest photo on social media has a connection to one of Davidson's exes that has Ariana Grande fans talking.