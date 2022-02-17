Ariana Grande Proves Her Marriage Is As Strong As Ever
Being the superstar that she is, Ariana Grande has had her fair share of relationships that have been well-documented in the press. However, it seems she has managed to find the perfect man for her.
In her 2018 No. 1 smash hit song "thank u, next," Grande sings about some of her most famous exes — Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and Mac Miller — and expressed the love she found in herself as a single woman from her previous flames. With that being said, Grande is now far from single. In fact, she married Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021, according to ELLE. The Grammy award-winner previously announced her engagement on Instagram on December 20, 2020, and showcased her sparkly ring to her millions of followers. "forever n then some," Grande wrote. As reported by Vogue, the "God Is A Woman" hitmaker walked down the aisle in a Vera Wang Haute at her home in Montecito, California. Grande allowed the fashion magazine to give fans some insight into her big day, but she has kept many of the details surrounding their relationship fairly hush-hush ever since.
Despite their low-key romance away from the spotlight, Grande is making sure everyone knows how much she appreciates her husband with her latest social media post.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have no problem with PDA
On February 16, Ariana Grande gave her 295 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her relationship with her husband Dalton Gomez by sharing content that saw them expressing their love for one another.
In the first slide, the "Safety Net" singer attached a snapshot of herself wrapping her arms around her man (above), who was wearing a suit. Grande stunned in a black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and sported one of her signature ponytails. She raised one leg while gazing over at the camera with a smile, while Gomez looked down at her with a similar expression. In the second slide, Grande shared a short video clip that saw them locking lips while she wrapped her arms around his shoulders. For her caption, Grande kept it cute and simple with the pink heart with arrow emoji.
In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 11 million likes, proving to be popular with her followers, who adore the pair together. "The most beautiful couple," one user wrote. "Ah! What a gorgeous couple you are! Here's to thousands more beautiful nights together!" another person shared. "Y'all are so damn cute," a third fan remarked. We wish Grande and Gomez many more years of happiness!