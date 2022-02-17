Ariana Grande Proves Her Marriage Is As Strong As Ever

Being the superstar that she is, Ariana Grande has had her fair share of relationships that have been well-documented in the press. However, it seems she has managed to find the perfect man for her.

In her 2018 No. 1 smash hit song "thank u, next," Grande sings about some of her most famous exes — Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and Mac Miller — and expressed the love she found in herself as a single woman from her previous flames. With that being said, Grande is now far from single. In fact, she married Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021, according to ELLE. The Grammy award-winner previously announced her engagement on Instagram on December 20, 2020, and showcased her sparkly ring to her millions of followers. "forever n then some," Grande wrote. As reported by Vogue, the "God Is A Woman" hitmaker walked down the aisle in a Vera Wang Haute at her home in Montecito, California. Grande allowed the fashion magazine to give fans some insight into her big day, but she has kept many of the details surrounding their relationship fairly hush-hush ever since.

Despite their low-key romance away from the spotlight, Grande is making sure everyone knows how much she appreciates her husband with her latest social media post.