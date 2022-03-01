The Tragic Death Of Senator Dianne Feinstein's Husband Richard Blum
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mourning the death of her husband, Richard Blum, who died of cancer on February 27 at the age of 86. Feinstein, who represents the state of California, confirmed his death in a statement the following day and said her "heart is broken." She also described her husband as a person who "left things better than he found them" and a devoted family man. "My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years," Feinstein said. "He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly." Feinstein also said that their family will continue to "celebrate" Blum's accomplishments moving forward.
Following the news of Blum's death, the White House also released a statement from President Joe Biden, who called the San Francisco investor "a man of personal decency and generosity" and thanked him for making "a difference in the world" with his humanitarian efforts. Biden added that he came to know Blum after working with Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee for 16 years. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris said she appreciated Blum's "compassion and boundless energy" over the years.
Per Feinstein's statement, he is survived by a brother, four daughters, and seven grandchildren. As tributes continue to pour in, let's take a look back at Blum's life and relationship with Feinstein.
Richard Blum was an influential figure in the political world
Richard Blum was born on July 31, 1935 in San Francisco to parents who sold raincoats and robes for a living, according to The New York Times. He graduated from University of California, Berkeley and went on to become a millionaire after joining a brokerage firm during his early 20s and working his way up the ranks. The outlet notes that Blum met his wife, Senator Dianne Feinstein, after her second husband died 1978. The couple married two years later, and Blum helped Feinstein financially when she ran for mayor and then senate.
Per The Wall Street Journal, Blum went on to become president and chairman of Blum Capital and become an influential figure in American politics, counseling several Democratic presidents on economic policy over the years. He even served on former President Barack Obama's Global Development Council. However, Blum attracted controversy in 2020 when a state audit revealed Blum improperly used his influence to help applicants get into their desired universities. In response to the audit, Blum — who also served as the former chairman of the University of California Board of Regents — told the San Francisco Chronicle that he wrote letters of recommendations "a bunch of times," but maintained that he didn't do anything wrong or illegal.
Despite the controversy, Blum was still revered by his peers. "Sometimes he was resented for his candor," UC President Emeritus Mark Yudoff wrote of Blum. "But, in the end, Richard Blum always did the right thing for the University of California. And for that he was universally respected."