The Tragic Death Of Senator Dianne Feinstein's Husband Richard Blum

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mourning the death of her husband, Richard Blum, who died of cancer on February 27 at the age of 86. Feinstein, who represents the state of California, confirmed his death in a statement the following day and said her "heart is broken." She also described her husband as a person who "left things better than he found them" and a devoted family man. "My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years," Feinstein said. "He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly." Feinstein also said that their family will continue to "celebrate" Blum's accomplishments moving forward.

Following the news of Blum's death, the White House also released a statement from President Joe Biden, who called the San Francisco investor "a man of personal decency and generosity" and thanked him for making "a difference in the world" with his humanitarian efforts. Biden added that he came to know Blum after working with Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee for 16 years. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris said she appreciated Blum's "compassion and boundless energy" over the years.

Per Feinstein's statement, he is survived by a brother, four daughters, and seven grandchildren. As tributes continue to pour in, let's take a look back at Blum's life and relationship with Feinstein.