Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About JWoww's Throwback Photo

A lot has changed for Jenni "JWoww" Farley since her early days on "Jersey Shore." Part of this is a simple case of low-level cosmetic touchups, which the reality star has been open about getting in the past. "I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don't, when I'm like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones," she told ET in 2016. By all appearances, the "Snookie & JWoww" star has been publicly adamant about sticking to non-invasive procedures. "I don't like touching my face only because I'm always scared you can never go back," she told People in 2020.

At times, fans have forgotten how dramatic JWoww's transformation from party girl to mother has been over the years — only to be reminded by photos posted to the native New Yorker's social media. On February 6, JWoww reshared a throwback photo originally posted by a fan account, where she posed wearing a bra as a shirt with camo pants and a matching hat, per The Sun. Now, another throwback had fans buzzing, all thanks to a photo of JWoww from bygone days.