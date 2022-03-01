Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About JWoww's Throwback Photo
A lot has changed for Jenni "JWoww" Farley since her early days on "Jersey Shore." Part of this is a simple case of low-level cosmetic touchups, which the reality star has been open about getting in the past. "I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don't, when I'm like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones," she told ET in 2016. By all appearances, the "Snookie & JWoww" star has been publicly adamant about sticking to non-invasive procedures. "I don't like touching my face only because I'm always scared you can never go back," she told People in 2020.
At times, fans have forgotten how dramatic JWoww's transformation from party girl to mother has been over the years — only to be reminded by photos posted to the native New Yorker's social media. On February 6, JWoww reshared a throwback photo originally posted by a fan account, where she posed wearing a bra as a shirt with camo pants and a matching hat, per The Sun. Now, another throwback had fans buzzing, all thanks to a photo of JWoww from bygone days.
JWoww looks exactly like her daughter in this childhood photo
On February 28, Jenni "JWoww" Farley uploaded a throwback school photo to Instagram, causing her fans to rave over how much the reality star had changed and grown over the years. Featuring a young JWoww smirking for the camera in a striped, multi-colored shirt with sheer sleeves, JWoww couldn't help but poke fun at her school-yard fashion sense. "Check out those stripes," she wrote in the photo caption, followed by three cry-laughing emojis.
Besides the gaudy top, fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between the reality star and her daughter, Meilani Mathews. "Awe you're so cute. Melani looks so much like you here wow," one follower wrote. "Meilani that you?! #twinning," another added. Fans were simply floored by the similarities between young Jenni and Meilani. "You and your daughter are twins for sure," an Instagram user replied. "[M]eilani's twin," another added.
Meilani is not the only "Jersey Shore" alum who is a spitting image of her mom. In September 2021, JWoww uploaded a snap to Instagram of her daughter posing alongside Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's daughter, Giovanna. "Snooki and Jwoww," the reality star wrote in the caption. In the comments, fans could not help but notice the mother-daughter resemblances. "You mean Snooki and Jwoww 2.0! So cute!!" one wrote.