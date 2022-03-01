Melissa Gorga And Jennifer Aydin's Feud Takes A Nasty Turn

Melissa Gorga keeps on delivering the drama. When it comes to causing scenes and creating catfights, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star loves nothing more than a good old-fashioned feud — and she'll carry it on until the bitter end. According to Bravo, before she joined the Housewives cast in Season 3, Melissa was already feuding with sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice; and the drama kept playing out on camera. In fact, how Melissa became a housewife was one of their (many) bones of contention.

During episode 3 of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip" (via Reality Tea) Teresa claimed Melissa had begged Bravo to be on the show. "Andy [Cohen] called me and said, 'Your sister-in-law won't stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show," Teresa charged. "I never DM'ed him. That's what I'm telling you. ... They inboxed me," Melissa insisted. "They still reach out to all of my friends now, still looking for [new Housewives]." Teresa sniped back, "She has her story. I have my story. She's never going to admit it."

Though they kissed and made up — temporarily — the claws were out again after newbie Jennifer Aydin joined RHONJ, per Us Weekly. Melissa quickly found herself with a whole new load of bad blood to wade through as she began battling it out with Jennifer on social media. However, according to Page Six, the hating has spilled over from social barbs to physical brawls, as Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's feud takes a nasty turn.