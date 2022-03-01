Designer Isaac Mizrahi Makes Juicy Claim About Madonna And Sandra Bernhard's Falling Out
Sandra Bernhard and Madonna's friendship made them an iconic duo in the tabloids of the late '80s and early '90s. The pair started hanging out after Madonna went backstage at one of the comedian's shows in 1988. "We would go out, we would have a genuinely great time, and I think we were a really good example of two women being friends," Bernhard said while appearing on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2010 (via Us Weekly).
The friends made a memorable appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 1988 where they sported matching outfits, and hinted at a possible romance. Bernhard had some fond memories about their time together, but admits that the pair both changed. "She was a much different person. I mean, I don't know how she is now," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 while reflecting on the relationship. "Life changes you. But at that time, it was the right time for our friendship."
Over the years, Bernhard had been less diplomatic when remembering the "Papa Don't Preach" singer. "I keep my friends my whole life, but Madonna feels differently," she told dot429 in 2010 (via Us Weekly). A decade later, the "Roseanne" star slammed Madonna. "She doesn't really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is," Bernhard said on the "Hot Takes & Deep Dives" podcast in 2021 (via Page Six). "Therefore, her relationships just don't last." Although neither had given a clear response as to why their friendship ended, someone else later revealed what happened.
Madonna and Sandra Bernhard's alleged love triangle
Isaac Mizrahi, who was close to Sandra Bernhard during her time with Madonna, claimed the fallout stemmed from a love triangle that involved another woman. The fashion designer spoke about his interactions with the pair in the early stages of their burgeoning friendship. "I know that Madonna is pansexual ... and I guess I couldn't tell what was going on between them," Mizrahi said while appearing on the "Hot Takes & Deep Dives" podcast on February 28 (via the Daily Mail). The designer was asked if Bernhard was upset after being excluded from the singer's infamous "Sex" book, as was previously rumored. "The truth is Sandra was betrayed because Madonna had an affair with Ingrid," Mizrahi revealed.
The other woman Mizhrai referred to was Ingrid Casares, who often hung out with A-list celebrities in the '90s. Mizrahi claimed Casares was the source of the feud. "The truth was, Madonna and Ingrid had a thing and Ingrid was dating Sandra at the time and that's what hurt Sandra," he said on the "Hot Takes" podcast.
Casares previously spoke about leaving Bernhard for the "Vogue" singer. "I've always had a theory that you meet people to meet other people. I met Sandra because I was supposed to meet M," she told New York magazine in 2012 (via Out). While no longer close friends, Bernhard and Madonna eventually became amicable. Bernhard told Us Weekly in 2019, "We're cool with each other, you know. But people move on and you have your life."