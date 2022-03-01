Designer Isaac Mizrahi Makes Juicy Claim About Madonna And Sandra Bernhard's Falling Out

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna's friendship made them an iconic duo in the tabloids of the late '80s and early '90s. The pair started hanging out after Madonna went backstage at one of the comedian's shows in 1988. "We would go out, we would have a genuinely great time, and I think we were a really good example of two women being friends," Bernhard said while appearing on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2010 (via Us Weekly).

The friends made a memorable appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 1988 where they sported matching outfits, and hinted at a possible romance. Bernhard had some fond memories about their time together, but admits that the pair both changed. "She was a much different person. I mean, I don't know how she is now," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 while reflecting on the relationship. "Life changes you. But at that time, it was the right time for our friendship."

Over the years, Bernhard had been less diplomatic when remembering the "Papa Don't Preach" singer. "I keep my friends my whole life, but Madonna feels differently," she told dot429 in 2010 (via Us Weekly). A decade later, the "Roseanne" star slammed Madonna. "She doesn't really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is," Bernhard said on the "Hot Takes & Deep Dives" podcast in 2021 (via Page Six). "Therefore, her relationships just don't last." Although neither had given a clear response as to why their friendship ended, someone else later revealed what happened.