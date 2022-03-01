Prince William And Kate Middleton Have A Fun Rivalry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, took a trip to Wales to celebrate the Welsh holiday of St. David's Day on March 1. The royal couple visited a farm and a local market, talked about their three kids, and acknowledged that they are patrons of both Welsh Rugby Union and England Rugby. We know that this might not mean much to those of us who've lived in rugby ignorance in the United States for our entire lives, but trust us when we say that the rivalry between the two teams goes deep. Like, ancient history deep.

"There's a bit of family rivalry in my household now," Prince William said, according to Sunday Times royals editor Roya Nikkhah in a tweet. "We've set ourselves up for a bit of a problem." Anyone who has lived in a household divided between, say, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees or the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, knows that this kind of thing can get tense.

For those who don't know, William is a die-hard Wales supporter and Kate is England 4 Lyfe, and we can only guess that the thrilling match between the two teams on February 26, per The Guardian, made for a very lively day in the royal household.