Sandra Lee Reveals The Serious Reason She Is Undergoing Surgery

Sandra Lee has never been one to shy away from her health struggles, which is why she openly told her followers via Instagram on March 1 that she is undergoing hysterectomy surgery. The star, who celebrated her 55th birthday in July 2021, noted she was supposed to have the "intense surgery" a few years ago, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells," Lee captioned a photo of her barefaced, wearing a blue t-shirt. "I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same."

Lee admitted that she was apprehensive about undergoing another surgery following complications with her double mastectomy, but that she was encouraged by other celebrities who openly talked about their health struggles, and committed to the procedure. "So while you're reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do," she said, adding, "It'll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won't be any more halo of worry hanging over my head."

Lee also confirmed that her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, is by her side throughout the surgical process. Lee and Youcef began dating in August 2021 and a source told People in January that the couple "are happier than ever" together. We wish Lee a speedy recovery!