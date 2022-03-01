Sandra Lee Reveals The Serious Reason She Is Undergoing Surgery
If you're into fitness and health, chances are you've heard the name: Sandra Lee. Lee is one of America's most famous lifestyle gurus, with all-around knowledge in cooking, decorating, and entertaining. She has written over 27 books and is a multi Emmy award winner, according to her Food Network bio. While building her massive empire, Lee created the concept "semi-homemade," which refers to using a mixture of store bought, pre-made and fresh ingredients for dishes, according to Eater. The concept has revolutionized cooking for many people and earned Lee a massive following. However, Lee's path to success has not been easy as she's dealt with personal struggles.
In March 2015, Lee was diagnosed with breast cancer, and decided to undergo a double mastectomy, according to People. Lee documented her journey with cancer in a documentary for HBO called, "RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee," three years later. Now, seven years since her breast cancer diagnosis, Lee has revealed to her followers that she is undergoing surgery for another health scare.
Sandra Lee shared a medical update on Instagram
Sandra Lee has never been one to shy away from her health struggles, which is why she openly told her followers via Instagram on March 1 that she is undergoing hysterectomy surgery. The star, who celebrated her 55th birthday in July 2021, noted she was supposed to have the "intense surgery" a few years ago, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells," Lee captioned a photo of her barefaced, wearing a blue t-shirt. "I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same."
Lee admitted that she was apprehensive about undergoing another surgery following complications with her double mastectomy, but that she was encouraged by other celebrities who openly talked about their health struggles, and committed to the procedure. "So while you're reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do," she said, adding, "It'll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won't be any more halo of worry hanging over my head."
Lee also confirmed that her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, is by her side throughout the surgical process. Lee and Youcef began dating in August 2021 and a source told People in January that the couple "are happier than ever" together. We wish Lee a speedy recovery!