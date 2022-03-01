The Wendy Williams Show Isn't Over Quite Yet

Despite host Wendy Williams' repeated rallies in late 2021 to return to the iconic purple chair amidst ongoing health issues, "The Wendy Williams Show" carried on with guest hosts through February, with it announcing a permanent new show to come in September. Show distributor Debmar-Mercury announced on February 22 that actor and former co-host of "The View," Sherri Shepherd, will take over Williams' time slot in her own syndicated talk show, "Sherri," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Shepherd, who made the official announcement while guest-hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" that week, said in an enthusiastic and emotional statement (via Entertainment Tonight), "I am so excited because when I started in this business I have always wanted to do a talk show, even before I joined The View in 2007." She added, "We are going to have a lot of fun, we're gonna have a lot of laughs, we're gonna have a lot of joy."

It isn't goodbye just yet for "The Wendy Williams Show," however.