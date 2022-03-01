The Wendy Williams Show Isn't Over Quite Yet
Despite host Wendy Williams' repeated rallies in late 2021 to return to the iconic purple chair amidst ongoing health issues, "The Wendy Williams Show" carried on with guest hosts through February, with it announcing a permanent new show to come in September. Show distributor Debmar-Mercury announced on February 22 that actor and former co-host of "The View," Sherri Shepherd, will take over Williams' time slot in her own syndicated talk show, "Sherri," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Shepherd, who made the official announcement while guest-hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" that week, said in an enthusiastic and emotional statement (via Entertainment Tonight), "I am so excited because when I started in this business I have always wanted to do a talk show, even before I joined The View in 2007." She added, "We are going to have a lot of fun, we're gonna have a lot of laughs, we're gonna have a lot of joy."
It isn't goodbye just yet for "The Wendy Williams Show," however.
The Wendy Williams Show gets new guest hosts
Before Sherri Shepherd steps into Wendy Williams' shoes (and time slot) for good in September, "The Wendy Williams Show" will trot through the rest of its current season — with a slew of guest hosts already lined up for the month of March. Per Deadline, comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will kick off during the week of March 7 to March 11, while rappers Remy Ma and Fat Joe will guest-host March 14 through 18, having previously filled in during Thanksgiving Week 2021. Shepherd herself takes over the week of March 21 through March 25, with Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox wrapping up the month.
After the news of her syndicated talk show "Sherri" replacing "The Wendy Williams Show" this fall hit the wire, Shepherd further praised her would-be predecessor on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in late February. Emphasizing Williams' role as a trailblazer, Shepherd gushed, "Oh my gosh, she made her own path. What Wendy does, nobody can recreate, none of the guest hosts." Shepherd continued that Williams' "fearlessness" is something she wants to "emulate and keep going," adding, "She opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."
For those who aren't thrilled about the Shepherd switch, they can enjoy "The Wendy Williams Show new round of guest hosts for March.