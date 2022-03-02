Madison Cawthorn's Appearance At The State Of The Union Has Twitter Seriously Confused

While many paid close attention to President Joe Biden's speech at the 2022 State of the Union, viewers couldn't help but notice the strange behavior of people in attendance, especially that of Madison Cawthorn. According to the reactions on Twitter, the congressman acted strangely and borderline suspicious, and they can't pinpoint why.

"The camera just happened to be on him and he had his hand in his jacket lapel area, kept fidgeting with something, looking around all shifty like a f****** movie villain. I'm not kidding...it was very weird and I don't like it at ALL. That f***** can NOT be trusted," one user tweeted. Some couldn't help but wonder why he kept fussing with his coat. "What is Madison Cawthorn hiding in his jacket? There is something there," said one user. Meanwhile, someone claiming to be a body language expert pointed out that Cawthorn may have some ulterior motive. "Madison Cawthorn tilts his head forward as he looks past raised eyebrows at an unidentified colleague," Dr. Jack Brown tweeted. "This clandestine gaze is highly characteristic of suspicion, an undisclosed plan, and undisclosed motive."

It's likely that Cawthorn was just fiddling with his phone at the time, as his account posted tweets while the SOTU was ongoing. "wow this is bad," he tweeted. As for his thoughts about the whole address? "The state of the union is WEAK," he said.