Harry Hamlin's Confession About His Intimate Life With Lisa Rinna Is Raising Eyebrows
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna might be the longest-lasting couple on reality television. Hamlin and Rinna started dating in the early '90s, after meeting at a restaurant. At the time, Rinna was working the night shift at an eyeglass store, according to People. The two hit it off and got married on March 29, 1997, and have been together ever since. They share two daughters — Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray — together, per The U.S. Sun.
Hamlin credits their opposite personalities for their marriage staying intact, as he told People in February. "[The secret is] being diametrically opposite," Hamlin said. "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons." Meanwhile, Rinna said that Hamlin's attractive appearance and willingness to listen are reasons why she's been with him for so long. But that's not all — Hamlin believes that intimacy with Rinna is the ultimate reason they've lasted this far in their relationship — and his candid confession has many people raising their eyebrows.
Harry Hamlin does not need help in the bedroom
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are still going strong in and out of the bedroom, despite being married for 25 years. The 70-year-old actor candidly says a "lack of" erectile dysfunction has helped him keep his marriage fresh and allowed him to have "great sex" with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.
"I don't have that condition," Hamlin told Andy Cohen for a feature with Interview Magazine after the Bravo host asked him if the couple still enjoys sex. Hamlin added that he's "never had the blue pill," referring to popular erectile dysfunction medication Viagra.
While Hamlin has been happily married to Rinna for over two decades, Hamlin also admitted he had a "thing for beautiful women" while he was single. "I've had wonderful relationships with a lot of very beautiful women," he said. "Well, not a lot. I've been married to pretty much everybody I've made love to." Per People, Hamlin was married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan in the '80s and '90s. He was in a relationship with Bond actress Ursula Andress, and they have a son together.
The admission isn't surprising to fans who have followed the couple through the years. In 2013, Rinna released a book titled "The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book", and later spoke about her love of porn for BravoTV.com's aftershow. "I like nice porn," Rinna admitted to Denise Richards via Page Six. "I don't like dirty porn. It has to be pretty ... like Vivid has some nice porn."