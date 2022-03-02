Harry Hamlin's Confession About His Intimate Life With Lisa Rinna Is Raising Eyebrows

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are still going strong in and out of the bedroom, despite being married for 25 years. The 70-year-old actor candidly says a "lack of" erectile dysfunction has helped him keep his marriage fresh and allowed him to have "great sex" with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

"I don't have that condition," Hamlin told Andy Cohen for a feature with Interview Magazine after the Bravo host asked him if the couple still enjoys sex. Hamlin added that he's "never had the blue pill," referring to popular erectile dysfunction medication Viagra.

While Hamlin has been happily married to Rinna for over two decades, Hamlin also admitted he had a "thing for beautiful women" while he was single. "I've had wonderful relationships with a lot of very beautiful women," he said. "Well, not a lot. I've been married to pretty much everybody I've made love to." Per People, Hamlin was married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan in the '80s and '90s. He was in a relationship with Bond actress Ursula Andress, and they have a son together.

The admission isn't surprising to fans who have followed the couple through the years. In 2013, Rinna released a book titled "The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book", and later spoke about her love of porn for BravoTV.com's aftershow. "I like nice porn," Rinna admitted to Denise Richards via Page Six. "I don't like dirty porn. It has to be pretty ... like Vivid has some nice porn."