What We Know About Joey King's Engagement

Joey King can't keep her exciting secret any longer: she's now engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet after over two years of dating!

The "Kissing Booth" actor, who previously dated co-star Jacob Elordi, took to Instagram to reveal the news, dishing that her fiance put a ring on her finger last month. She gushed about how much she loved Piet and how she felt that she was the luckiest girl in the world when he got down on one knee. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

The actor also added that they got engaged on "Twosday," this year's palindrome date. "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," King continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it." So how did these lovebirds come to be?