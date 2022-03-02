Dax Shepard Gets Candid About His Relationship With Ashley Olsen
Dax Shepard has been happily married to fellow actor Kristen Bell since 2013. The pair share two daughters, Delta and Lincoln. Although their relationship looks nothing but adorable to anyone on the outside, Shepard and Bell have been candid about their struggles as a couple. In an episode of Drew Barrymore's talk show in November 2021, the couple opened up about their struggles in the early days of their relationship. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons," the "Buddy Games" actor began, referring to his previous open relationship that lasted nine years. Bell confirmed that her husband's dating history was "nerve-wracking." However, Shepard said that once they got engaged, "some kind of switch for me seemed to change" and he was absolutely committed to Bell. This incidentally allowed her jealousy to subside.
When the going gets tough for the two love birds, Bell told People that they spend a bit of time in therapy to figure out a better way forward. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she stated, adding that therapy has been an "incredibly helpful" tool for staying strong as a couple.
Now that Shepard is a married family man, it's easy for fans to forget the list of people he dated prior to meeting Bell. You may be surprised to learn that one of these lucky gals was none other than Ashley Olsen.
Dax Shepard and Ashley Olsen dated over 15 years ago
In a February 28 episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert" (via ET), Dax Shepard dished about his brief relationship with Ashley Olsen "about 15, 16 years ago." The actor happened to be chatting with his co-host, Monica Padman, about Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's clothing line when he brought up that he dated one of the "Full House" stars.
Ashley and Dax met at a party, and Dax says he was immediately "thunderstruck by her beauty." Despite her popularity as a young child on "Full House," the "Hit and Run" actor had never seen an episode of the show, which happened to work out in Ashley's favor. "I probably wouldn't have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby," he explained. Dax only had positive things to say about Ashley, revealing that she was "super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent" and that they shared a love for cars. "And she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic," he summed up.
It seems that around the time Dax and Ashley dated, the actor was going through a phase of whirlwind romances. In 2007, he also dated Kate Hudson very briefly. The pair sat down to discuss their dating experience on a 2019 episode of "Armchair Expert," according to People. Dax described their relationship as "very fun" while the "Bride Wars" star added that it was "a blast."