Dax Shepard Gets Candid About His Relationship With Ashley Olsen

Dax Shepard has been happily married to fellow actor Kristen Bell since 2013. The pair share two daughters, Delta and Lincoln. Although their relationship looks nothing but adorable to anyone on the outside, Shepard and Bell have been candid about their struggles as a couple. In an episode of Drew Barrymore's talk show in November 2021, the couple opened up about their struggles in the early days of their relationship. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons," the "Buddy Games" actor began, referring to his previous open relationship that lasted nine years. Bell confirmed that her husband's dating history was "nerve-wracking." However, Shepard said that once they got engaged, "some kind of switch for me seemed to change" and he was absolutely committed to Bell. This incidentally allowed her jealousy to subside.

When the going gets tough for the two love birds, Bell told People that they spend a bit of time in therapy to figure out a better way forward. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she stated, adding that therapy has been an "incredibly helpful" tool for staying strong as a couple.

Now that Shepard is a married family man, it's easy for fans to forget the list of people he dated prior to meeting Bell. You may be surprised to learn that one of these lucky gals was none other than Ashley Olsen.