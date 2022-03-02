When Did Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Begin To Rekindle Their Marriage?
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have let the world know that they are officially back together! The longtime comedy couple revealed their split in 2017, but swirling rumors of reconciliation followed them as they maintained their close bond and dedication to co-parenting. Stiller is returning to the spotlight with a new Apple TV+ series "Severance," an eerie workplace thriller that he produced and directed.
It seems like the pause from constant work and multiple, overlapping projects have done the actor well, especially as his family took a central focus. Despite the split, a source told People the couple never pursued other relationships. "Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."
Through the separation, Stiller said in an interview with Esquire that he and Taylor now "have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," noting that this level of acceptance saves energy and allows room to "really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you." The growth and trust that bloomed once again in their relationship is a relief for friends and fans, but when did this reconnection begin to spark?
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reconciled amid personal tragedy
Ben Stiller's father, comedy legend Jerry Stiller, died in May 2020, five years after the death of his mother Anne Meara. The "Severance" director shared with Today that the loss of a parent "stays with you." He revealed the "fortunate" position he and his family were in together before Jerry's passing — the death of an "irreplaceable person." This occurred nearly three years after Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation, but a massive and unexpected turn of events brought the pair back together.
"When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids," a source told People, describing the couple as "amazing parents." The source went on to explain how the couple faced the death of such a close family member. "When Ben's dad Jerry passed away, Christine was there to support Ben. It was all the special family time that made them realize they still very much love each other." They added, "Ben feels very lucky that Christine stuck around. She is incredibly special."
Ben spoke with Esquire about how the relationship with his wife "evolved" during that period of time and confirmed the reconciliation, saying, "It's been really wonderful for all of us." The source for People clarified that the couple "were never estranged" and that they still "spent time together just the two of them. They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out." This is certainly a happy outcome after a difficult few years.