When Did Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Begin To Rekindle Their Marriage?

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have let the world know that they are officially back together! The longtime comedy couple revealed their split in 2017, but swirling rumors of reconciliation followed them as they maintained their close bond and dedication to co-parenting. Stiller is returning to the spotlight with a new Apple TV+ series "Severance," an eerie workplace thriller that he produced and directed.

It seems like the pause from constant work and multiple, overlapping projects have done the actor well, especially as his family took a central focus. Despite the split, a source told People the couple never pursued other relationships. "Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

Through the separation, Stiller said in an interview with Esquire that he and Taylor now "have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," noting that this level of acceptance saves energy and allows room to "really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you." The growth and trust that bloomed once again in their relationship is a relief for friends and fans, but when did this reconnection begin to spark?