Dua Lipa Was Just Hit With A Major Lawsuit

Dua Lipa is one of the world's biggest pop stars right now. Ever since launching her music career in 2015, the "Hotter Than Hell" singer has continued to rise to the top. As of this writing, Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and an impressive six BRIT Awards.

Lipa's popularity rapidly increased after the release of her 2020 album, "Future Nostalgia." The LP topped the charts in her home country and spawned numerous hit singles including "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart," and "Physical." Another smash that dominated the airwaves was "Levitating," which later featured a remix with icons Missy Elliott and Madonna and was performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards with DaBaby. Since being released, the song has sold over 4 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified 4x platinum by RIAA. "This is the first song I wrote where I really felt I had everyone on board with the concept of the album," Lipa said during an Apple Music interview (via Story of Song), adding, "When I was writing it, I felt like I was in 'Austin Powers' and was like, 'If I do a video for this, Mike Myers has to be in it.' It had to be fun and bubbly but with lyrics that felt really smart."

Lipa might be riding high off the success of "Levivating," but it seems she's been hit with news no musician wants to hear.