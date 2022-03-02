Dua Lipa Was Just Hit With A Major Lawsuit
Dua Lipa is one of the world's biggest pop stars right now. Ever since launching her music career in 2015, the "Hotter Than Hell" singer has continued to rise to the top. As of this writing, Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and an impressive six BRIT Awards.
Lipa's popularity rapidly increased after the release of her 2020 album, "Future Nostalgia." The LP topped the charts in her home country and spawned numerous hit singles including "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart," and "Physical." Another smash that dominated the airwaves was "Levitating," which later featured a remix with icons Missy Elliott and Madonna and was performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards with DaBaby. Since being released, the song has sold over 4 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified 4x platinum by RIAA. "This is the first song I wrote where I really felt I had everyone on board with the concept of the album," Lipa said during an Apple Music interview (via Story of Song), adding, "When I was writing it, I felt like I was in 'Austin Powers' and was like, 'If I do a video for this, Mike Myers has to be in it.' It had to be fun and bubbly but with lyrics that felt really smart."
Lipa might be riding high off the success of "Levivating," but it seems she's been hit with news no musician wants to hear.
Dua Lipa is being sued by a reggae band
As seen on Instagram, Dua Lipa played a sold-out concert at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on March 1 during her "Future Nostalgia" world tour. While enjoying a career highlight, she was sued for copyright infringement by a Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System that exact same day, according to Billboard. Ouch! The lesser-known band filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court, claiming Lipa's smash hit "Levitating" is a complete carbon copy of their track "Live Your Life."
Not too much has been revealed about the complaint. However, with a big machine behind Lipa, it stated it is "highly unlikely that 'Levitating' was created independently." For that reason, the lawsuit also mentioned her record label, Warner Records, and everyone else who was involved in making the hit single. As of this writing, representatives for the singer and Warner Music Group have not responded to the news after being requested to comment. Do you think the songs sound similar?