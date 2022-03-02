The Tragic Death Of Wings Star Farrah Forke

Actor Farrah Forke, who was best-remembered for her role on "Wings," died of cancer on February 25 at 54 years old, per Variety. According to the outlet, she was at home in Texas. Forke played helicopter pilot Alex Lambert in Seasons 4-6 of the beloved NBC sitcom in the '90s. Her "Wings" character was the love interest of the two lead characters, brothers Joe and Brian Hackett, and eventually chose to be with Brian.

Once Forke's death was announced, fans of the show took to social media to remember the actor. "Sigh. Farewell, Farrah Forke. Only 54. I really liked her on Wings," one Twitter user wrote. "RIP Farrah Forke (Wings on TV) #F***Cancer," another added. Although portraying Alex on "Wings" was arguably Forke's most memorable role, she had parts on several high-profile projects. In the mid-'90s she appeared on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" as Mayson Drake, and had a starring role in the short-lived sitcom "Dweebs" in 1995, per IMDb.

Forke stayed busy 'til the end of the decade when she appeared on three episodes of "Party of Five," but her on-screen performances dried up soon after. This led many fans to wonder why the talented actor stepped away from the spotlight.