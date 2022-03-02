Courteney Cox Spills About Her Haunted House That She Just Had To Sell

Courteney Cox loaned some of her personality traits to Monica Geller, the character she portrayed for a decade on "Friends." Monica was written to be highly competitive, but the hosting abilities and cleanliness were intensified by Cox herself, she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." As it turns out, Cox loves having people over, but that doesn't mean she won't spend the better part of the evening cleaning after them. She especially likes spending time in her kitchen, snippets of which she often shares with her Instagram fans. Whether she is perfecting her recipe for artichoke dip or a cleaning hack, Cox takes good care of her home.

For the past decade, Cox has lived in a house near the beach in Malibu, according to Hello! magazine. The home is equipped with a tennis court and a swimming pool, making it the perfect place to raise her daughter, Coco, and to host her close friends, including Ed Sheeran, who lived with Cox for several months in 2013 while writing his second album "X," according to The Sun. "There was no rent but I made the bed and cups of tea and things like that," Sheeran told The Sun newspaper that year (via Daily Mail).

Unfortunately, Cox hasn't always been this lucky in her choice of home. The actor doesn't scare very easily. She has, after all, spent 25-plus years running from killers in the five iterations of "Scream." But running into a ghost in her own home proved too much.