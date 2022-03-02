Courteney Cox Spills About Her Haunted House That She Just Had To Sell
Courteney Cox loaned some of her personality traits to Monica Geller, the character she portrayed for a decade on "Friends." Monica was written to be highly competitive, but the hosting abilities and cleanliness were intensified by Cox herself, she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." As it turns out, Cox loves having people over, but that doesn't mean she won't spend the better part of the evening cleaning after them. She especially likes spending time in her kitchen, snippets of which she often shares with her Instagram fans. Whether she is perfecting her recipe for artichoke dip or a cleaning hack, Cox takes good care of her home.
For the past decade, Cox has lived in a house near the beach in Malibu, according to Hello! magazine. The home is equipped with a tennis court and a swimming pool, making it the perfect place to raise her daughter, Coco, and to host her close friends, including Ed Sheeran, who lived with Cox for several months in 2013 while writing his second album "X," according to The Sun. "There was no rent but I made the bed and cups of tea and things like that," Sheeran told The Sun newspaper that year (via Daily Mail).
Unfortunately, Cox hasn't always been this lucky in her choice of home. The actor doesn't scare very easily. She has, after all, spent 25-plus years running from killers in the five iterations of "Scream." But running into a ghost in her own home proved too much.
Courteney Cox purchased a haunted home from Carole King
After Courteney Cox purchased a home in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, former owner Carole King (pictured above in the house) told her it had a permanent otherworldly resident, Cox revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on March 1. "She said that there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house," Cox said. She was unimpressed, though. "I was, like, yeah, whatever." But different friends began to report feeling a strange presence when they stayed over. "They felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed," she explained.
It still wasn't enough, but she agreed to invite King to hold a seance. "I was so in awe of her, I didn't listen to a word," Cox told Kimmel. Apparently, no spirit made itself present during the session, so Cox continued to carry on with her life. A UPS worker made Cox change her mind. "I was at the house one day, not being a believer," she recalled. "The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door, and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?" How did he know? Well, Cox recalled, "He goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.'" That was it. She was putting the house on the market.
If you're a King fan, you've seen the spooky home on the cover of her 1971 album, "Tapestry," The Telegraph noted.