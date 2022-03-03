Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Just Took A Big Step In Her Relationship

Cassie Howard is finally getting her happy ending — but in real life. Word on the street is Sydney Sweeney is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

Rumors of their engagement started when the "Euphoria" actor was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her finger. She was photographed hanging out with a friend in Encino, California, and seemed to be in a jovial mood. While neither a rep for Sweeney nor Davino has yet to publicly announce the good news, People confirmed that the two have indeed decided to tie the knot.

But it's likely fans won't get any confirmation straight from Sweeney, as she has reiterated that she wants to keep her personal life as private as possible. "I would love to share my normal life so that people can see that it's not all glamour," she told Cosmopolitan. "But I can't because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is another platform for business. Sharing my life on it could go against the integrity of the business and brand I'm trying to create."