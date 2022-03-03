Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Lets Twitter Have It For Making Fun Of Viral Contestant

It's not as easy as it looks! That's what "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is letting Twitter fans know after a recent clip of the game show went viral for all the wrong reasons.

On the March 1 episode of the game show, three contestants struggled to find the letters to what seemed to be a common phrase — at least, it was to viewers at home. The phrase "Another Feather in Your Cap" stumped all the players with the missing letters "C" and "P" in "Cap," causing the utmost frustration, according to People. One contestant guessed "Another feather in your hat," "Another feather in your map," and finally, "Another feather in your lap," per the New York Post.

By the end of the two-minute segment, it had taken the three players eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the phrase. And from the looks of social media, fans think they could have done much better. "I have never wanted to scream this loudly in my life," one twitter user said. Another added, "This might have been the worst two minute stretch of Wheel of Fortune history." But now, Sajak is clapping back at Twitter fans letting them know what it's like on the other side and why laughing at these contestants is the last thing we should do.