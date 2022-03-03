The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Kamala Harris' Reaction To Biden's SOTU Gaffe

President Joe Biden came under attack from all sides over his first State of the Union address. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed POTUS for not focusing on more "progressive policies." Conversely, "Turning Point USA" conservative podcast host Ben Johnson lambasted Biden for flip-flopping on his stance to defund the police. "We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police," Biden vowed during the speech, according to CNN. "Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training."

Johnson was quick to jump on 46's 180 turn. "Don't retweet this clip of Biden saying he would 'absolutely' 'redirect' funding away from police departments after he just made an empty promise to do the opposite at his #SOTU. Please don't RT. Brandon will be very mad," Johnson tweeted along with a clip of the then vice president making a speech in support of defunding.

The Black Lives Matter movement also called out the president. "POV: listening to Biden declare 'the answer is not to defund the police, it's to fund the police,'" BLM tweeted, with a pic of Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters looking far from impressed. Even Biden's second-in-command appeared to cringe during his speech at one point — and it didn't go unnoticed, of course. In fact, the internet can't stop talking about Kamala Harris' reaction to Biden's SOTU gaffe.