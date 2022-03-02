AOC Has Some Notes For Biden's State Of The Union Speech

Joe Biden just can't get a break. The President of the United States was facing insurmountable challenges before even taking office, and the state of the world doesn't seem to be improving. According to CNN, Biden "has one of the worst approval ratings going into his first inaugural address of any president in the polling era."

Add in a pandemic and studies that suggest that "more than 40%" of the U.S. population still don't believe that Biden legitimately won the Presidential race, per The Guardian, and you can understand why he's fighting an uphill battle.

A recent poll by Harvard University's Institute of Politics finds that the country's younger voters are increasingly losing faith in Biden. The biennial survey shows that the POTUS' approval rating has dropped 13% between 18-29-year-olds, who are becoming more and more disillusioned with the political climate in the USA. So, it's little surprise that the star of the Democratic youth movement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is not a fan either. The POTUS gave his first speech concerning the country's current condition on March 1, and AOC has some notes for his first State of the Union speech.