The Reason Joe Biden's Popularity Has Taken A Dive

Even though Donald Trump has been ranked as one of the worst U.S. presidents of all time by outlets like C-Span (though he's still above Andrew Jackson and James Buchannan, so that's something), President Joe Biden may be inching ever-slowly towards the dark abyss of disfavor.

Biden, who is nearly nine months into his term in the Oval Office, has experienced a downslide in ratings since the end of June, according to NBC News. According to the outlet, the downfall has been steady, with Biden's pre-June approval rating at 52.7 dropping considerably to 44.5, a point margin which was mapped by an aggregate of polls and data put together by FiveThirtyEight.

Though Biden's 44.5 point score is still nowhere near Trump's — according to FiveThirtyEight's data, Trump's average rating was 38.6%, meaning his lowest rating was, well, lower than that — it's still concerning for many, especially those who saw the Biden administration as a quick reversal of four years of Trumpian chaos. But it begs the question: why have Americans become critical of Biden's performance as commander-in-chief? Could the cause be based on merit (or lack thereof), or could it actually be less a reflection of his successes or failures and more of the byproduct of recent unfortunate events?