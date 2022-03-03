Melinda Gates Reveals What Her Relationship With Bill Is Like Today

Back in May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were splitting up after being together for almost three decades. While many people in their particular social circle and professional sphere were apparently aware of the fact that Melinda — who now goes by Melinda French Gates — wasn't happy before the divorce, according to The New York Times, a person who once worked for the former couple's foundation admitted that others "just seemed shocked" when news of the divorce came out, saying, "They're speechless. They're really blindsided." The insider also brought up the Gates' foundation while wondering about its future, adding, "There's already these divisions, how are they not going to be more reinforced?"

Indeed, in the following months, there has been plenty of speculation about what caused Bill and Melinda's divorce, as well as questions regarding how things are going between them these days and how that would, in turn, impact their work. Now, however, she's now opened up about what her relationship with Bill is like today during a very revealing interview with Gayle King.