DMX's Fiancee Shares How She's Really Doing After His Sudden Death
The music world lost a legend when DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, died in April 2021 at the age of 50 years old. Before the rapper's tragic passing, TMZ reported that he had been hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose. After his death was announced, Vulture reported that he "officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack."
Per All Music, DMX overcame an abusive childhood and criminal activity in his youth to become a well-respected and impactful hip-hop artist, releasing hits like "Party Up" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya," and recording albums that shot to the top of the Billboard charts. The artist was survived by his children and their mothers, his siblings and his mother, per People. Following DMX's vigil, his loved ones gave a statement to the magazine.
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," his family said. They also said that they were appreciative "of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time." Now, 11 months after his death, DMX's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, is opening up about how she's currently coping with her grief.
Desiree Lindstrom is moving forward as best she can
It's been nearly a year since legendary rapper DMX sadly died from a heart attack. The performer's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, is opening up about how she's been coping with the loss. During an interview on "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" (via TMZ), Lindstrom spoke about the struggles of moving forward without DMX in her life.
"It's really hard. I just take it minute by minute ..." she said. She added, "Holidays get lonely ... because Earl was my family, but I do have [our son] Exodus and I try to make the best of it, because I know that's what he would've wanted me to do." She also said that Exodus has qualities similar to his father and she is thankful to have him in her life and grateful for the support from fans.
Lindstrom also honors DMX on her Instagram account, as she did on Valentine's Day, when she posted a photo of herself wearing a DMX denim jacket with wings on it. "I know you earned your wings baby. I pray that you are at peace. Missing you too much this Valentines Day," she wrote in the caption. DMX's untimely death was a devastating event, and hopefully his family and friends can heal as they continue to move forward.