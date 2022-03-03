DMX's Fiancee Shares How She's Really Doing After His Sudden Death

The music world lost a legend when DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, died in April 2021 at the age of 50 years old. Before the rapper's tragic passing, TMZ reported that he had been hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose. After his death was announced, Vulture reported that he "officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack."

Per All Music, DMX overcame an abusive childhood and criminal activity in his youth to become a well-respected and impactful hip-hop artist, releasing hits like "Party Up" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya," and recording albums that shot to the top of the Billboard charts. The artist was survived by his children and their mothers, his siblings and his mother, per People. Following DMX's vigil, his loved ones gave a statement to the magazine.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," his family said. They also said that they were appreciative "of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time." Now, 11 months after his death, DMX's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, is opening up about how she's currently coping with her grief.