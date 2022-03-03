The Sad Reason Sarah Hyland Doesn't Remember Filming Some Episodes Of Modern Family

"Modern Family" was one of the greatest family sitcoms of all time. The show first aired on ABC in 2009, and the series was an enormous success even back then — drawing an average of 10 million viewers, if not more, per episode, per The Washington Post. "Modern Family" also made history as one of the only two sitcoms to win an Emmy award for outstanding comedy series five times in a row — "Frasier" on NBC was the first.

Sarah Hyland, known for her bubbly, rebellious role as Haley Dunphy on the hit show, was only 18 years old when she first starred on "Modern Family." For more than 10 years viewers not only fell in love with her, but they got the opportunity to see her grow into an adult on and offscreen. "I'm proud of myself for taking the time to study these amazing actors I've had the privilege to work with over the past 11 years," she said during an interview with Glamour. "I'm grateful for the show because it opened so many doors for me," she added.

While Hyland made some great memories over the years, and even gained a second family, her experience was difficult at times because of her health.