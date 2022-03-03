Bobbie Thomas Finally Returns To The Today Show After Devastating Tragedy

Journalist Bobbie Thomas is well-known for her contributions to "Today" and the E! network. She is also a bestselling author and philanthropist, per her IMDb bio page. In her personal life, Thomas married Michael Marion in 2013. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Marion was a lawyer, who studied at the George Washington School of Law and the New York University School of Law.

In June 2019, Thomas wrote about how her husband had suffered from a stroke at the age of 40 in an article published for Today. "Now Michael is in rehabilitation, and while he has lost a lot of his mobility, he's improving little by little every day ... With some of the dust finally clearing, I'm now looking back, and realizing that Michael and I are two of the luckiest people in the world," she shared at the time.

Sadly, Marion's health would later take a turn for the worse, and he ended up dying in late 2020, per Today. It's been more than a year since this tragedy occurred, and Thomas is now making her way back onto the "Today" show as a regular contributor.