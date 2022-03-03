Harry And Meghan Prove They Won't Back Down On One Key Issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received royal treatment when they were invited to the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The couple received the revered President's Award, honoring them for their service to the public and extraordinary achievements. The two made their first joint appearance this year, with Meghan dazzling in an off-the-shoulder blue gown. However, what they wore still dimmed in comparison to their powerful acceptance speech.

Harry acknowledged that although he and Meghan come from very different backgrounds, they were united in their purpose. He stated, "We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to," per Hello! Meghan agreed with her husband's sentiment, adding, "I couldn't be prouder that we're doing this work together." Harry noted, "This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right and to march forward is just."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't just talk the talk, they back it with deep pockets. The Archewell Foundation and the NAACP Empowerment Programs joined forces to introduce the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award to the value of $100,000. The award aims to recognize an individual for their work on "tech's biggest social justice issues" as well as "increasing diversity" in this sector. Even though the award focuses on technological advancement, the couple recently proved that they still have a heart for this particular social justice issue.