Fans Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Stunning Blue Look At The NAACP Awards

Meghan Markle had a big night at the NAACP Image Awards. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, were awarded the esteemed President's Award at the ceremony for their achievements in public service with their organization, the Archewell Foundation. Since 2020, the royal couple has turned their attention to racial justice, with a voiced support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Meghan praised BLM efforts in a 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, explaining, "When there's just peaceful protests, and there's the intention of just wanting unity and wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing."

Harry and Meghan's work with civil rights groups was recognized at the NAACP Image Awards, where Meghan opened up about their experience in her acceptance speech. "We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd," Meghan said, per People. "For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds."

With Meghan's brains also comes her regal beauty, and the NAACP Image Awards saw no exception to a display of her enviable fashion sense. Fans can't get enough of the duchess' stunning blue gown she wore on the award ceremony stage.