Fans Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Stunning Blue Look At The NAACP Awards
Meghan Markle had a big night at the NAACP Image Awards. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, were awarded the esteemed President's Award at the ceremony for their achievements in public service with their organization, the Archewell Foundation. Since 2020, the royal couple has turned their attention to racial justice, with a voiced support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Meghan praised BLM efforts in a 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, explaining, "When there's just peaceful protests, and there's the intention of just wanting unity and wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing."
Harry and Meghan's work with civil rights groups was recognized at the NAACP Image Awards, where Meghan opened up about their experience in her acceptance speech. "We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd," Meghan said, per People. "For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds."
With Meghan's brains also comes her regal beauty, and the NAACP Image Awards saw no exception to a display of her enviable fashion sense. Fans can't get enough of the duchess' stunning blue gown she wore on the award ceremony stage.
Meghan Markle shines in blue
In Meghan Markle's first public appearance of 2022 at the NAACP Image Awards, the duchess stepped out in a custom gown by Christopher John Rogers, a New York City-based Black fashion designer. "I was immediately struck by her warmth and just her overall demeanor — her sense of ease and confidence within herself," Rogers told Vogue about working with Meghan. The designer was excited to create a graphic-inspired ensemble for Meghan in stunning shades of blue. "It's something that feels fresh and right for now," he said.
Meghan's glamorous blue look was an absolute hit with fans. "How is Meghan Markle real?" one Twitter user wrote, with another chiming in, "Harry's asking the exact same thing!" Another fan tweeted, "Can't believe Meghan Markle invented blue," providing examples of other times the Duchess of Sussex rocked sapphire hues.
Meghan's look at the NAACP Image Awards came with a hefty price tag, The Daily Mail reports. According to the outlet, Rogers' gown for Meghan cost more than £2,000. The duchess also wore over £7,000 in accessories and rocked her £260,000 engagement ring for the honorable occasion, proving she's as glamorous as she is philanthropic.