Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Getting Honored In A Major Way

At this year's 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be receiving the President's Award, per BET. This special award category honors those who have done exceptional public service, and past recipients include Condoleezza Rice, Muhammad Ali, Jay-Z, and Rihanna.

The NAACP's president and CEO Derrick Johnson praised the philanthropist couple in a statement, saying (via BET), "We're thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world." Johnson also announced that the NAACP will be collaborating with the couple to create the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. This means that every year, the two organizations will choose someone who is advancing the push for social justice and equality through the use of technology and give them a $100,000 stipend for them to continue their research.

So, Harry and Meghan will be given the President's Awards at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26. And the first-ever recipient of the NAACP-Archewell Award will be Dr. Safiya Noble, who wrote the book "Algorithms of Oppression." No matter what the world's personal opinions of the couple are, Harry and Megan are seemingly ignoring the negativity while continuing to support the fight for social justice and use their foundation for important issues.