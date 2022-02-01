How Prince Harry Reportedly Feels About His Children Spending Time With William's
Long gone are the days of their youth when Prince Harry and Prince William would sneak off with late mom Princess Diana to grab McDonald's and settle in for a night of "Blind Date," per the Mirror. The two dukes, now each married with children, have gone their separate ways. While their fractured relationship has been the center of attention since Harry and Meghan Markle's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, things allegedly first became strained around 2018, when Harry married Meghan.
With the media clamping down on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two ultimately left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage 20 miles away, Vanity Fair noted. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet, "Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort."
Fast forward several years, and the Sussexes now reside in Montecito, California. And though the locale may have changed for Harry, the tension still hasn't dissipated. Over the summer, the two reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, though William "was still furious" and "just didn't want to go there [with Harry]," following the Sussexes' Oprah interview, a source told the Times (via the Mirror).
And although Harry and Meghan are busy raising kids Archie and Lilibet in California, the Duke of Sussex reportedly doesn't want his familial tensions boiling over into the next generation.
Harry wants to give his kids the 'opportunity' to meet William's bunch
Despite years-long tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, the Duke of Sussex reportedly puts it all aside when it comes to their kids. While Harry and Meghan Markle are currently raising kids Archie and Lilibet in California, the Sussexes are ardently working through Archewell and giving back to their community. And as their kids grow up, Harry and Meghan want to ensure the best future for Archie and Lili — including uniting with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, across the pond.
A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that "Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins." The source further noted, "It's obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other." Additionally, it seems as if Harry and William are working through things via video chat, as well — the brothers and their wives reportedly Zoom and FaceTime, too.
While Archie was born in the U.K., the California-born Lili still has yet to make her way overseas. Harry's Invictus Games are set to take place at The Hague come April, and it would make sense if he heads to England for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. We're all waiting for the family photo!