How Prince Harry Reportedly Feels About His Children Spending Time With William's

Long gone are the days of their youth when Prince Harry and Prince William would sneak off with late mom Princess Diana to grab McDonald's and settle in for a night of "Blind Date," per the Mirror. The two dukes, now each married with children, have gone their separate ways. While their fractured relationship has been the center of attention since Harry and Meghan Markle's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, things allegedly first became strained around 2018, when Harry married Meghan.

With the media clamping down on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two ultimately left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage 20 miles away, Vanity Fair noted. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet, "Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort."

Fast forward several years, and the Sussexes now reside in Montecito, California. And though the locale may have changed for Harry, the tension still hasn't dissipated. Over the summer, the two reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, though William "was still furious" and "just didn't want to go there [with Harry]," following the Sussexes' Oprah interview, a source told the Times (via the Mirror).

And although Harry and Meghan are busy raising kids Archie and Lilibet in California, the Duke of Sussex reportedly doesn't want his familial tensions boiling over into the next generation.