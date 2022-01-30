Prince William Is Reportedly Outraged By Prince Harry Once Again
In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some hefty allegations against the royals. Per Express, one of the couple's chief concerns was that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor would not receive a security detail, as afforded to other senior royal members. They were concerned for the safety of their son. Now, the duke may sue the U.K.'s Home Office for their refusal to provide him and his family with continued security should they visit the UK.
The Mirror reported that a legal representative for Harry released a statement that the prince "inherited the security threat at birth." After all, Harry's "family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats." It states, "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home." The legal representative assured the public, "He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer." Seemingly, Harry just wants to make sure he and his family are safe, so that his kids can get to know where he's from.
It's no secret that Harry and Meghan are one of the most-watched couples in the world, so Harry may feel that his concerns are legit. Google confirmed that Harry and Meghan's talk with Oprah Winfrey is the most searched interview in Google Trends history. However, other royal family members may think that Harry is overreacting, including his own brother. An inside source weighed in on how Prince William apparently feels about his brother's legal petition.
Prince William is apparently worried Harry may 'stress' the queen
Prince Harry and Prince William may still have burning issues that they need to put to rest. Yet, Us Weekly reported that they're trying to mend their rift. Royal author Stewart Pearce, who was once Diana's vocal coach, said, "I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They're very close with one another," referring to the royal brothers and their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Pearce continued, "Their lens on the world is highly individualized," before adding, "And what's remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different." Seemingly, they have put their differences aside. So, how did William react when he learned Harry may possibly take legal action against the U.K.'s Home Office? As a big brother, "William sympathizes with Harry's insistence on defending his family," a source told OK! Magazine. "But he's appalled at how Harry's handling the matter because of the stress it's putting on The Queen and the monarchy."
William is reportedly concerned Harry is putting the monarchy in a bad light again. More than that, Queen Elizabeth had some trouble with her health in late 2021. He doesn't want to add to her burden and may feel Harry is doing that. While both brothers may have valid points, it's worthwhile to note that Harry wants to come home. He wants his children to know his home country, and hopefully, his family too.