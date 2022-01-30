Prince William Is Reportedly Outraged By Prince Harry Once Again

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some hefty allegations against the royals. Per Express, one of the couple's chief concerns was that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor would not receive a security detail, as afforded to other senior royal members. They were concerned for the safety of their son. Now, the duke may sue the U.K.'s Home Office for their refusal to provide him and his family with continued security should they visit the UK.

The Mirror reported that a legal representative for Harry released a statement that the prince "inherited the security threat at birth." After all, Harry's "family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats." It states, "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home." The legal representative assured the public, "He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer." Seemingly, Harry just wants to make sure he and his family are safe, so that his kids can get to know where he's from.

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan are one of the most-watched couples in the world, so Harry may feel that his concerns are legit. Google confirmed that Harry and Meghan's talk with Oprah Winfrey is the most searched interview in Google Trends history. However, other royal family members may think that Harry is overreacting, including his own brother. An inside source weighed in on how Prince William apparently feels about his brother's legal petition.