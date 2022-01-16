Prince Harry's New Legal Claim Reveals In Remarkable Detail Why He Hasn't Visited The UK
It has been more than two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royal family members. According to People, the move was to help "carve out a progressive role within this institution." Much has changed for the two since they decided to leave the U.K. The couple moved to California to start a new life with their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. They also signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce children's shows and documentaries for the streaming services.
One factor contributing to the couple's decision to move from the U.K. to the U.S. was public security. Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded protection after they decided to step down from royal duties in 2020. The issue around their public safety came to light when Harry returned to his home country to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. According to The Guardian, his car was chased by photographers while leaving a charity event during his visit. Per the outlet, the couple's website also suggested their belief that the so-called Home Office, in partnership with Metropolitan police, should continue to provide protection to their family.
Harry's intentions around his security remain clear: if the Sussexes are to return to the U.K., the government should continue protecting them. He has even decided to take legal action to ensure that happens. Here's more on how Harry's new legal claims challenge the U.K.'s decision to revoke his security.
Prince Harry insists he gets official protection while he is in the U.K.
Prince Harry is keen to receive protection from U.K. officials, even if it comes at a cost, as the security they receive in the U.K. is essential to the Sussexes. Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while trying to escape the paparazzi. Over the years, the couple has also been quite critical of the media's attitude towards them, bringing their privacy into question.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK," Harry's legal representative said in an official statement (via The Guardian). "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," adding that Harry has offered to fund their security on multiple occasions "to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country."
According to Reuters, the U.K. government previously rejected pleas where Harry requested police protection. A spokesperson told the news agency that the process behind the government's decision was quite opaque and that it did not consider the full risks. In response, a government spokesperson told the agency that its decision around providing security was "rigorous and proportionate." The spokesperson added that it was also the government's policy to not reveal details around security arrangements as it would put the security of the individual in question at risk.