Prince Harry's New Legal Claim Reveals In Remarkable Detail Why He Hasn't Visited The UK

It has been more than two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royal family members. According to People, the move was to help "carve out a progressive role within this institution." Much has changed for the two since they decided to leave the U.K. The couple moved to California to start a new life with their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. They also signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce children's shows and documentaries for the streaming services.

One factor contributing to the couple's decision to move from the U.K. to the U.S. was public security. Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded protection after they decided to step down from royal duties in 2020. The issue around their public safety came to light when Harry returned to his home country to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. According to The Guardian, his car was chased by photographers while leaving a charity event during his visit. Per the outlet, the couple's website also suggested their belief that the so-called Home Office, in partnership with Metropolitan police, should continue to provide protection to their family.

Harry's intentions around his security remain clear: if the Sussexes are to return to the U.K., the government should continue protecting them. He has even decided to take legal action to ensure that happens. Here's more on how Harry's new legal claims challenge the U.K.'s decision to revoke his security.