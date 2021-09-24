What Kind Of Security Do Meghan And Harry Really Have?

It seems like the American media cannot get enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Headlines are raving about their first joint outing in New York City since the birth of their second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry are in NYC to encourage equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines at the Global Citizen's Live event at Central Park on September 25.

This visit comes more than a year after Meghan and Harry both decided they were going to abdicate their royal duties and leave the UK in 2020. They both now live in an affluent Montecito, California neighborhood that is popular amongst celebrities, per Insider. The private neighborhood is well needed because leaving the royal family also meant leaving the security protection the royal family once provided. According to a royal insider who spoke to The Sun in 2019, Meghan did not even feel safe with the security she was once given. That's completely reasonable, since Meghan experienced death threats from strangers upon becoming a royal and had her character dragged through the mud by the British press time and time again.

So what are Harry and Meghan doing to protect not only their peace of mind, but also physical security now that they're on their own? Read on to find out.