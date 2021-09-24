What Kind Of Security Do Meghan And Harry Really Have?
It seems like the American media cannot get enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Headlines are raving about their first joint outing in New York City since the birth of their second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry are in NYC to encourage equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines at the Global Citizen's Live event at Central Park on September 25.
This visit comes more than a year after Meghan and Harry both decided they were going to abdicate their royal duties and leave the UK in 2020. They both now live in an affluent Montecito, California neighborhood that is popular amongst celebrities, per Insider. The private neighborhood is well needed because leaving the royal family also meant leaving the security protection the royal family once provided. According to a royal insider who spoke to The Sun in 2019, Meghan did not even feel safe with the security she was once given. That's completely reasonable, since Meghan experienced death threats from strangers upon becoming a royal and had her character dragged through the mud by the British press time and time again.
So what are Harry and Meghan doing to protect not only their peace of mind, but also physical security now that they're on their own? Read on to find out.
Meghan and Harry have a protection plan for when they travel
Danger could be lurking around every corner for the average person; now imagine you're one of the most famous faces in the world, related to the most famous royal people on the planet. That's a huge target on your back, so we're not shocked that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly hired someone from the Department of Homeland Security to be their bodyguard during their visit in New York City, per Daily Mail. Harry and Meghan's NYC tour included visiting the 9/11 memorial, One World Trade Center, meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and a trip to UN Plaza for a "suspected meeting with US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield."
Former secret service agent Jonathan Wackrow confirmed that they had protection and told the Daily Mail that "HSI have been brought in to provide supplemental protection." And despite there being controversy over how Meghan and Harry would be protected after moving to America, some sort of high-level security is clearly necessary.
"If something were to happen in New York, and the government were not extending protection to the Duke and Duchess, that would be a major diplomatic incident," Wackrow told the Daily Mail. He added that due to their relations to the British royal family, "it is warranted they receive some level of protection, even if it is taxpayer-funded protection." However, it is unclear what Harry and Meghan may do about security if they leave America.