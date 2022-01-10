Prince William Was Reportedly 'Furious' To Share Stage With Harry At This Ceremony

Prince William made some rather unflattering headlines in December 2021, due to rumors that he had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Journalist Alex Tiffin took to Twitter to report that "multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete." Tiffin was adamant that the story was true, stating that "no amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury." While Kensington Palace did not comment on the rumors, "courtiers" told the Daily Beast that the story was "totally wrong and false." The outlet noted that William's lawyers have also threatened legal action against publications claiming the gossip is true.

All this came after a tumultuous year for the royal family, who have been dealing with the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview since March 2021. Queen Elizabeth faced some criticism, per The Guardian, after she seemingly downplayed Prince Harry's accusations of racism by a member of the royal family; the queen said "recollections may vary" about an alleged incident involving a family member asking a racist question about the color of baby Archie's skin tone. Prince Charles' brother Prince Andrew is in serious legal trouble and is facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

Now, William is once again under scrutiny as an insider alleged that one of his most-watched events in 2021 was not what it seemed.