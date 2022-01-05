What's Really Going On With Meghan And Harry's Non-Profit, Archewell?

Philanthropy runs in the royal family, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. Despite stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry is still devoted to philanthropic causes, alongside wife Meghan Markle. In fact, following Sussexit, the duke and duchess founded non-profit organization Archewell. The organization serves as an umbrella for three sub-groups: Archewell Foundation, the Spotify-driven Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, which serves as a hub for their business dealings with Netflix.

"At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," their official website notes, adding that, "We do this through our non-profit work within Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production." Despite such, Archewell's launch has been quite rocky, to say the least. Founded in 2020, the organization saw very little financial activity that year, as the duke and duchess opted to delay its launch that summer — with sources citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking to The Telegraph, one source stated, "What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing," as "they are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make." Now, with 2022 underway, a peek into Archewell's first-year earnings paints an apprehensive picture for the organization's future.