The Exact Moment Billie Eilish Knew She Couldn't Go Out In Public Anymore

Billie Eilish isn't only one of music's most celebrated names of today, but also one of the most successful. As noted by i-D, the singer debuted on the scene at age 14 with her 2016 single "Ocean Eyes" and became the first artist born this millennium to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart in 2019 with "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," according to Alternative Press.

Eilish's success has morphed her into a household name and a global star. As of this writing, she has already won seven Grammy Awards and taken home a BRIT Award within the international category three years in a row, per the Independent. "I am so honored and feel so lucky to be awarded this again. I don't feel deserving," she said in her acceptance speech in February. During a 2019 interview with Elle, the singer opened up about suffering from depression in her teen years. "It's insane to look back and not be anymore," Eilish admitted, adding, "I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I'm in the happiest place of my life, and I didn't think that I would even make it to this age."

With that being said, Eilish still struggles with fame and has been candidly expressive about the lack of privacy she has in her life now.