The Exact Moment Billie Eilish Knew She Couldn't Go Out In Public Anymore
Billie Eilish isn't only one of music's most celebrated names of today, but also one of the most successful. As noted by i-D, the singer debuted on the scene at age 14 with her 2016 single "Ocean Eyes" and became the first artist born this millennium to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart in 2019 with "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," according to Alternative Press.
Eilish's success has morphed her into a household name and a global star. As of this writing, she has already won seven Grammy Awards and taken home a BRIT Award within the international category three years in a row, per the Independent. "I am so honored and feel so lucky to be awarded this again. I don't feel deserving," she said in her acceptance speech in February. During a 2019 interview with Elle, the singer opened up about suffering from depression in her teen years. "It's insane to look back and not be anymore," Eilish admitted, adding, "I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I'm in the happiest place of my life, and I didn't think that I would even make it to this age."
With that being said, Eilish still struggles with fame and has been candidly expressive about the lack of privacy she has in her life now.
A day of ice skating left Billie Eilish feeling uncomfortable
During Billie Eilish's latest cover story interview with V magazine, the "You Should See Me In A Crown" hitmaker detailed the experience of when she realized she couldn't go out in public like a regular person anymore. While ice skating with her friends in LA at 16, Eilish was left feeling uncomfortable. "It was a nightmare and it scared the living hell out of me, because I was just turned into this prop," the award-winning star explained.
She became overwhelmed, which then changed everything. "I've never been so scared. It was like, a huge stampede ... in those three months, I'd gotten bigger, but I didn't know it until I was in that situation," she recalled. "From that day on, I didn't go anywhere. I didn't do anything." Eilish said she felt "powerless" and "didn't have security" at this point in her career because she "didn't have the money" to afford someone to be with her. "There are so many things that I would never ever be able to do if I didn't have what I have, and so many things that I can never do again," Eilish continued, before admitting that freaks her out.
This isn't the first time the musician has been open about the effect of becoming famous. "I hated going outside. I hated going to events. I hated being recognized. I hated the internet having a bunch of eyes on me. I just wanted to be doing teenager s**t," Eilish told the Los Angeles Times in 2019.