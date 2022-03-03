The Tragic Death Of Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily

Actor Kirk Baily has died at age 59, according to TMZ. The actor was most famously known for being one of the stars in Nickelodeon's '90s hit sitcom "Salute Your Shorts" where he played Kevin "Ug" Lee, a lovable summer camp counselor, per IMDb.

The fan-favorite series first went on the air in 1991 and ran for two seasons until its in 1993. With the combination of talented actors like Michael Bowers and Danny Cooksey, who portrayed characters Eddie "Donkeylips" Gelfen and Buddy Budnick, respectively, it has been tagged as one of Nickelodeon's most beloved series of all time. In August 2021, for example, The Ringer opined that the series "was funnier, warmer, and smarter than most programming aimed at preteens back then."

In 2015, at Portland's Everything Is Festival, the cast came together to talk about what would have been the series' 25th anniversary at the time. MTV notes all the "Salute Your Shorts'" stars agreed during the festival that they'd be "totally down" for a comeback series. Tragically, we now know that Baily will not be joining them.