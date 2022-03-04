Kourtney Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Keeping Up With The Kardashians

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" hit E! Network in 2007, it was with a slim budget that didn't even allot for hair and makeup, according to Variety. However, by the time the Kardashian-Jenners announced that their hit series was coming to an end in 2020, the first ladies of reality TV could afford pretty much whatever they wanted. Not only did "Keeping Up" cement the careers of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but it was ultimately a ratings success for the network. Forbes reports that landmark events like Kim's wedding to Kris Humphries drew 10.5 million viewers — and despite the fact that viewership dropped over time, "Keeping Up" was still popular enough to spawn a slew of spin-offs. (Who could forget the short-lived series, "Life of Kylie?") As fans have been tuning into social media for news on the family over the years, the effect of the series — both on culture and the Kardashian-Jenners themselves — cannot be understated. As Kim said in a September 2020 Instagram post, "This show made us who we are."

Despite the success of "Keeping Up," at least one woman in the family wasn't thrilled about signing on. "The only person I got any resistance from was Kourtney. She was sort of skeptical," Kris Jenner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. Kourtney even told the outlet that she used to cry in the bathroom during the early filming days. Now, Kourtney is confirming what we all suspected about her run on "KUWTK."