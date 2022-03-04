Love After Lockup's Indie Treadwell On What You Wouldn't Expect Dating An Inmate - Exclusive

In a typical relationship, your first date may be at a restaurant or a bar or the movie theater, but for Indie and Harry, it was over the phone while he was behind bars. Because it's such a unique dating experience with few external factors getting in the way, "You have nothing but time to talk," Treadwell told us, and she thinks people would be surprised to find out that you can "make real connections" while dating someone in jail.

"You are creating genuine connection because you're talking about deep stuff, like childhood traumas," she said, explaining that while sometimes it's just "jail talk" and casual conversation, their uncommon forced method of communication helped them get past the small talk. "You're getting, like, to the root of things and that creates real bonds when you're talking about your life," she said. Because Harry had all the time in the world, they were also "talking 24/7," which is different compared to "the real world" when you may only be speaking to each other on dates "on the weekends or every other weekend."

Although their love story is definitely unconventional and we'll have to wait and see where Season 4 takes them, Indie's love for her man is unshakeable. "If anything, I feel like the connection is stronger," she said.

The season premiere of "Love After Lockup" airs Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.