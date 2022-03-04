Mariska Hargitay Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg

Fans of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" were shocked when Ned Eisenberg died on February 27. The actor's wife, Patricia, announced his death in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Per his IMDb page, Eisenberg had over 70 credits to his name in television and film. He is best known though for playing defense attorney Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: SVU" for almost two decades. However, he was also credited for other cameos in the franchise, according to People.

Eisenberg's death has not only caused heartbreak for fans of the actor, but his co-stars as well. Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, on the crime drama, just shared a heartbreaking tribute to Eisenberg that will leave you emotional.