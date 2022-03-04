Mariska Hargitay Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg
Fans of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" were shocked when Ned Eisenberg died on February 27. The actor's wife, Patricia, announced his death in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."
Per his IMDb page, Eisenberg had over 70 credits to his name in television and film. He is best known though for playing defense attorney Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: SVU" for almost two decades. However, he was also credited for other cameos in the franchise, according to People.
Eisenberg's death has not only caused heartbreak for fans of the actor, but his co-stars as well. Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, on the crime drama, just shared a heartbreaking tribute to Eisenberg that will leave you emotional.
Mariska Hargitay is 'full of sadness' over Ned Eisenberg's death
Mariska Hargitay is mourning over the death of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" costar Ned Eisenberg. On March 2, Hargitay honored Eisenberg with a post on Instagram. "My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg," she wrote in the post. "What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human," she continued. "We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, sweet Ned."
Besides Hargitay's tribute, "SVU" showrunner, Warren Leight, also paid tribute after Eisenberg's death was made public. "Oh Ned..." he tweeted. "Rest in Peace, our sweet friend, and my fellow Naked Angel, Ned Eisenberg."
Naked Angels, a theater company that Eisenberg co-founded in the late '80s, also released a statement, saying he "made everyone you met feel like they were on the top of the world" (via The Blast). According to the outlet, Eisenberg is survived by his wife and son, Lino. Our thoughts continue to go out to Eisenberg's loved ones.