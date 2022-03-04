Dua Lipa Is Getting Revenge On Her Online Trolls

Dua Lipa is living her best life right now and we're totally here for it.

In March 2021, her sophomore album, "Future Nostalgia," was certified platinum in the US by RIAA after selling over 1 million copies. That same month she picked up her third Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. For her acceptance speech, the "Break My Heart" hitmaker explained that the album "means the absolute world to me" and thanked the fans who helped contribute to the era's success. Two months later in May, the LP earned another accolade for Mastercard Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards. In September 2021, Lipa announced on Instagram she would be embarking on a huge North American tour to promote the album. After kicking off the first show in Miami, Florida, she performed a sold-out concert at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on March 1. As seen on Instagram, Lipa posed inside the venue before the audience was in attendance. "THE GARDEN BABY!!!!" she passionately captioned her post.

With such a tight schedule, Lipa found the time to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 3 to discuss life on the road and how her show brings light to a dark situation from her past.