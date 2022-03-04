Is Candiace Dillard Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac?

It looks like Candiace Dillard may be leaving "The Real Housewives of Potomac" after all.

It was only in February when the reality star was rumored to have been fired from the show. On the All About The Real Housewives Instagram page, a fan account that dishes out the latest updates and info about the show, a blind item was posted that specifically targeted Candiace. "Word on the street is that Candiace Dillard is allegedly getting kicked to the curb by Real Housewives of Potomac producers ahead of season 7. Thoughts on this rumor?" the caption read. Meanwhile, in the photo, Candiace was described as a "problematic east coast housewife" and claimed that the producers of the show finally realized that she's a troublemaker, which has "not been a good look for the overall franchise."

Candiace was quick to dispel the rumors, taking to both Twitter and Instagram to clarify that she has not been fired. "Wow. I was trending?" she tweeted. "You all really want me to be that girl, don't you?" She then posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, writing, "'That girl' as in the one you keep trying to make me. 'The one.' 'The threat.' That's not me, girls. Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen." However, after a month of clapping back at fans, she posted another tweet that seemingly insinuates that she may be leaving the show.