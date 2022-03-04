Is Candiace Dillard Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac?
It looks like Candiace Dillard may be leaving "The Real Housewives of Potomac" after all.
It was only in February when the reality star was rumored to have been fired from the show. On the All About The Real Housewives Instagram page, a fan account that dishes out the latest updates and info about the show, a blind item was posted that specifically targeted Candiace. "Word on the street is that Candiace Dillard is allegedly getting kicked to the curb by Real Housewives of Potomac producers ahead of season 7. Thoughts on this rumor?" the caption read. Meanwhile, in the photo, Candiace was described as a "problematic east coast housewife" and claimed that the producers of the show finally realized that she's a troublemaker, which has "not been a good look for the overall franchise."
Candiace was quick to dispel the rumors, taking to both Twitter and Instagram to clarify that she has not been fired. "Wow. I was trending?" she tweeted. "You all really want me to be that girl, don't you?" She then posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, writing, "'That girl' as in the one you keep trying to make me. 'The one.' 'The threat.' That's not me, girls. Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen." However, after a month of clapping back at fans, she posted another tweet that seemingly insinuates that she may be leaving the show.
Candiace Dillard's latest tweet has fans thinking she's leaving
Fans know that Candiace Dillard has always been controversial. Some of her co-stars, including Mia Thornton, have expressed their desire to have her booted off the show. Even Candiace herself believes that "Housewives" boss Andy Cohen isn't very fond of her. "Do you know Andy never, ever reached out to me, ever? I even reached out to Andy's assistant and asked for him to call me. Nothing," she said in Dave Quinn's tell-all book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé" (via Screen Rant).
One of Candiace's latest tweets now seems to suggest her time on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" may be over. On March 2, the reality star shared a post that has fans wondering about her fate. "Well. When one door closes, another will open," she wrote. Fans immediately flooded her mentions, with some saying that she should never leave. "You better be trolling cause.... We need you," one user wrote. But there are others who think that she only tweeted for attention. "Stop with this. We know U didn't get fired, but 2 tweet something like this to get trending is beyond me," another fan said.
Candiace has yet to clarify what she meant by this tweet, but a source told E! News that all four original "RHOP" members are expected to return, including Candiace. Guess we just have to wait for the next season to find out!