Avril Lavigne Explains How She Wrote One Of Kelly Clarkson's Biggest Hits

It certainly seems like Avril Lavigne has plenty of friends, fans, and fabulously impressive connections in the entertainment industry. Just consider the fact that Lavigne is now working with Travis Barker's music label and dating singer Mod Sun. Not to mention the fact that singer Willow Smith has noted that she was inspired by the fellow star (per BBC), while Grammy winner Billie Eilish shared a photo of herself and Lavigne on Instagram in July 2019 and wrote, "THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM." That's high praise, indeed!

It looks like none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift is also fond of Lavigne's music. After Lavigne put out her seventh studio album, "Love Sux," on February 25, Swift sent her flowers with a note that read: "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," per People. Signed, "Your forever fan, Taylor," it's pretty clear that Swift admires Lavigne's music-making skills.

The same can apparently be said of Kelly Clarkson who, as it turns out, appreciates Lavigne's songwriting skills so much that she actually put one of the star's songs on her own album, making Lavigne the writer behind one of Clarkson's biggest classics. Lavigne has now opened up about writing the hit in very honest way.