Avril Lavigne Explains How She Wrote One Of Kelly Clarkson's Biggest Hits
It certainly seems like Avril Lavigne has plenty of friends, fans, and fabulously impressive connections in the entertainment industry. Just consider the fact that Lavigne is now working with Travis Barker's music label and dating singer Mod Sun. Not to mention the fact that singer Willow Smith has noted that she was inspired by the fellow star (per BBC), while Grammy winner Billie Eilish shared a photo of herself and Lavigne on Instagram in July 2019 and wrote, "THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM." That's high praise, indeed!
It looks like none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift is also fond of Lavigne's music. After Lavigne put out her seventh studio album, "Love Sux," on February 25, Swift sent her flowers with a note that read: "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," per People. Signed, "Your forever fan, Taylor," it's pretty clear that Swift admires Lavigne's music-making skills.
The same can apparently be said of Kelly Clarkson who, as it turns out, appreciates Lavigne's songwriting skills so much that she actually put one of the star's songs on her own album, making Lavigne the writer behind one of Clarkson's biggest classics. Lavigne has now opened up about writing the hit in very honest way.
Avril Lavigne's song for Kelly Clarkson was about 'a very scary thing'
Fans well know that Avril Lavigne is music's resident "pop-punk princess" (per Entertainment Weekly), while Kelly Clarkson occasionally adds a touch of country to her tunes. That may make it seem like a song that would work for one wouldn't work for the other, but it turns out that's not true. Proof of that is in the fact that Lavigne wrote one of Clarkson's songs: "Breakaway."
"I wrote this song at a very young age. I was leaving my small town, went to the city and took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career — it was like, a very scary thing," Lavigne said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Lavigne added that she was "leaving [her] world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about." Although Lavigne also explained that she "recorded it for [her] first album," she noted that she "did not use it, [so] it went to Kelly, and she slayed. She did an incredible job with it."
Of course, Clarkson has admitted in the past that she has mixed feelings about performing the song "because it's so easy" and apparently not exciting for her as a singer, as Hollywood.com reported. However, that does make it a great choice "when [her] voice is (tired)," and we're sure her fans love to hear it.