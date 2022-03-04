Heidi Klum And Snoop Doog's New Music Video Has Everyone Talking
It's the music duo you never thought you needed but ended up loving. Heidi Klum was born and raised in Germany and began her modeling career at the age of 18 after winning a contest in her hometown, per Biography. She moved to New York in 1997 where she landed a major gig as a Victoria's Secret model, and became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 1999, per Reuters.
A role like that certainly elevated her to stardom, especially after she graced the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Since then, Klum has modeled for several high-fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, to name a few. However, what really took her career to all-new heights and took her from just a model to a household name was when she started working as a host and a producer on "Project Runway," — a widely-known fashion competition reality show.
Klum also dabbled in music after she was hired to record a song for the holiday commercials for the German store, Douglas. The company ended up releasing the song in 2006, giving the model her first single, "Wonderland," per SheKnows. It's been over a decade since Klum has dropped any music, but now she's coming back in a major way with a surprise feature that has the internet going crazy.
It was always Heidi Klum's dream to work with Snoop Dogg
Never say never. Heidi Klum is a big fan of hip-hop and always wanted to work with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. So after she was approached by the producers from "Germany's Next Top Model" — a show she currently hosts — to do the theme song, she knew this was her opportunity. "I'm a huge fan of Snoop Dogg and I have the utmost respect for him," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, 17 albums, seven of those albums went platinum? I grew up listening to Snoop Dogg." Thankfully, the California rapper was able to make her dreams come true and together the hopped on "Chai Tea with Heidi" — a dance record from WeddingCake, a DJ duo based in LA.
The black-and-white music video starts off with the 48-year-old supermodel showing off her curves, showing the world that she's still got it after all these years. The track is a feel-good tune that will have you dancing just about anywhere. It also shows Klum's and Snoop Dogg's great chemistry together. "It was truly an honor to collaborate with so many amazing people to create this fun and upbeat music video," the mother-of-four said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. "I am still pinching myself to make sure this really happened."