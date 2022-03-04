Heidi Klum And Snoop Doog's New Music Video Has Everyone Talking

It's the music duo you never thought you needed but ended up loving. Heidi Klum was born and raised in Germany and began her modeling career at the age of 18 after winning a contest in her hometown, per Biography. She moved to New York in 1997 where she landed a major gig as a Victoria's Secret model, and became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 1999, per Reuters.

A role like that certainly elevated her to stardom, especially after she graced the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Since then, Klum has modeled for several high-fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, to name a few. However, what really took her career to all-new heights and took her from just a model to a household name was when she started working as a host and a producer on "Project Runway," — a widely-known fashion competition reality show.

Klum also dabbled in music after she was hired to record a song for the holiday commercials for the German store, Douglas. The company ended up releasing the song in 2006, giving the model her first single, "Wonderland," per SheKnows. It's been over a decade since Klum has dropped any music, but now she's coming back in a major way with a surprise feature that has the internet going crazy.