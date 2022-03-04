Christine Quinn Reveals Chilling Details About Her Attempted Home Invasion

Posting to her Instagram Stories on March 4 (via Page Six), "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn shared the horrifying details of the attempted robbery, along with grainy security camera footage of the would-be-burglars in the hopes of identifying them. "We woke up to noises and the noises started getting louder and louder," Christine told fans in her Stories. "We didn't know what was going on. We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom, which is four feet — right here, there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window."

Luckily, the break-in was unsuccessful, thanks to Christine's triple-pane windows and good home security. She told fans that the cops arrived "within a minute" after they called and they locked themselves in the baby's room. "This was the most horrifying moment of my life, when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on cameras literally four feet from me, and my baby is sleeping very close to us," she said. A rep for the reality star told Page Six that Christine is "safe, but shaken." As anyone would be.

The recent rise in home robberies in affluent areas of Los Angeles has worried residents and authorities, according to the Los Angeles Times, and the police have set up a task force to investigate. Here's hoping the danger comes to an end soon.